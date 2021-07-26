Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths for 7th time in 9 days

article

The Navajo Nation on July 26 reported eight new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

It marked the seventh time in nine days that no coronavirus-related deaths were reported by tribal health officials.

The latest numbers brought the total number of COVID-19 cases on the vast reservation to 31,305 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of known deaths remained at 1,372.

The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.

The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.

"The Delta variant is in our communities and all across the country," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Monday. "Our best defense and most effective way of pushing back on the variants is to get fully vaccinated... We are not out of the pandemic."

