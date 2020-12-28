Navajo Nation reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

article

The Navajo Nation has reported 122 new coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths.

The latest figures released Dec. 27 by the Navajo Department of Health bring the total number of cases on the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 22,277. The death toll from the pandemic now stands at 777.

According to the tribe, 11,402 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation renewed a mandated lockdown Monday requiring all residents to stay home except for emergencies, shopping for essentials like food and medicine or traveling to an essential job. The lockdown is slated to last until Jan. 11.

The tribe also issued full weekend lockdowns for the weekend after New Year's Day and the weekend starting Jan. 8. Essential businesses like grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants can only operate Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Sixty-eight communities on the Navajo Nation were identified with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Dec. 11 to Dec. 24, according to a news release.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.