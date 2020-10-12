Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

article

Navajo Nation health officials report 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths.

The latest numbers released on Oct. 11 bring the total number of cases to 10,696 with the death toll remaining at 565.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has said he is concerned about 85 news COVID-19 cases that were found late last week on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

In a statement, Nez said the resurgence in new coronavirus cases was “very troubling and could very well lead to widespread infections as we saw back in April and May.”

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.

Tribal health officials said 112,529 people on the reservation have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,339 have recovered.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

