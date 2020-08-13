Expand / Collapse search
Navajo Nation reports 22 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press
article

Navajo Nation flag

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) - Navajo Nation health officials have reported 22 more cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

That brings the total number of people infected to 9,356 and the known death toll to 477 as of Aug. 12.

Navajo Department of Health officials said 86,759 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 6,920 have recovered.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez pointed to the latest coronavirus figures as evidence that most Navajo Nation residents are complying with lockdown orders and the advice of medical experts. The tribe has a work group determining a plan to gradually reopen the reservation.

The Navajo Nation recently changed its 57-hour weekend lockdown to a 32-hour one.

Tribal officials said the daily curfew also will be changed to those same hours on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

For some people it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

But for others who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death.

