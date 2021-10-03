Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 3rd day in row

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 35 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the third consecutive day.

The latest numbers released Saturday pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,106 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,447.

Based on cases from Sept. 10-23, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 40 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

Officials said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees, including those working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos.

Any worker who did not show proof of vaccination by the deadline must be tested every two weeks or face discipline.

