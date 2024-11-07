New administration in the White House could impact the Phoenix Police investigation by the DOJ

The Brief With a new president comes a new administration and that means there will be a new U.S. Attorney General. That person would be in charge of the ongoing investigation by the Department of Justice into the Phoenix Police Department. Several experts weigh in on what this could mean for the city going forward.



A big change is ahead at the White House, but the impact will be felt nationwide and including right here in Phoenix.

A new administration means a new Attorney General will be put in place.

During President Trump's first term, Attorney General Jeff Sessions wrote a memorandum that urged the DOJ to take extra caution when entering into consent decrees like the one being pushed for in Phoenix.

Some leaders in Phoenix say federal oversight isn't needed. Others say it's crucial.

Phoenix City Councilman Kevin Robinson says the future of the DOJ's investigation and consent decree order for Phoenix police is not a factor in the future of local policing.

READ MORE: Community leaders speak out on DOJ investigation into Phoenix Police

"I don't think anything is at stake," said Robinson, Phoenix City Council.

"Nothing's going to change. If the new administration comes in and they do not have an emphasis on police reform and that particular area, we still see issues. We know that we have citizens in Phoenix who have concerns about the way we police."

Robinson says recent signs of improvement within the department include increased training, a revamping of the use of force policy and the release of body cameras in investigations.

"There are very few police departments in the United States that are doing this in the timeframe that the city of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department is doing it, and what that does is it shows people, it shows the citizens of Phoenix the force that police officers are using under what circumstances," he added.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Taylor had a different take on accountability and transparency from Phoenix PD.

"Of course the city of Phoenix is going to try to cover themselves by saying that they're doing what they need to do. But if you ask people in the community - people who have been brutalized by the Police Department - we have sued the city of Phoenix. Sometimes it's hard to get public records when you sue them. It's hard to get information when you sue them. So they need some sort of oversight so that way there's true transparency," Taylor said.

READ MORE: 'Highly irresponsible and offensive': Arizona Police Association, MCAO respond to DOJ report on Phoenix Police

In response to the idea that taxpayer dollars are wasted on a consent decree, Taylor said fewer lawsuits filed against the department would benefit taxpayers' pockets and that too much is at stake for the community to give up the investigation now.

"For them to say we're gonna change, they've had years to change and nothing has happened and that's why the Department of Justice has come in to make sure change does happen, but if the new administration comes in and backs off this report, we may never see change with the city of Phoenix police department," said Taylor.

Some potential Attorney General picks under Trump's second administration include Senator Mike Lee of Utah, Texas AG Ken Paxton and Matt Whitiker who served as acting AG for a year during Trump's first term.

We'll continue to follow the latest on cabinet choices and implications for local and state issues here in Arizona.