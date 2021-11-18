New Astroworld lawsuits ask for $2.75 billion total in damages

Two major lawsuits seeking a total $2.75 billion were filed this week on behalf of victims of the Astroworld tragedy, which left 10 people dead and hundreds more injured.

On Thursday, Texas trial attorney Thomas J. Henry announced he was representing 282 victims in a new lawsuit. They are seeking $2 billion in damages from a long list of defendants, including Apple Music, Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, and NRG Stadium.

"The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk," said Thomas J. Henry in a press release. "My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again."

Henry added that another 120 victims have contacted his firm seeking representation for their injuries and damages.

Earlier this week, the Buzbee Law Firm filed a suit on behalf of more than 125 clients, including Axel Acosta. Axel was among those who died during the Astroworld concert.

The suit is seeking $750 million in damages from more than two dozen defendants, which include Travis Scott, Drake, Apple Music, Epic Records, and Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation.

According to the lawsuit, "…organizers, promoters, security, medical provider companies, performers … had ample opportunity to stop the event long before anyone was injured—and they should have."

The firm intends to file another lawsuit in the coming days with another 100 named plaintiffs.

"This should have had a lot more prior planning," said attorney Tony Buzbee in an interview Monday. "[They] should have had people stationed at various places to stop things, and shut things down."

Last week, Buzbee released Houston Fire Houston Fire Department logs from the tragic day.

The handwritten, internal records paint a disturbing and chaotic scene at NRG Park, with shocking events that began Friday morning, before the gates were even opened.

Buzbee believes the festival could have been canceled hours before Astroworld started. Cell phone video shows some people storming into the venue and ripping through security that morning.

All 10 victims are between the ages of 9 and 27-years-old.

Authorities say the investigation into what happened at Astroworld is expected to take weeks or months to complete.

