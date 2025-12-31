New details on Rebekah Baptiste case; driver arrested weeks after deadly hit-and-run l Morning News Brief

article

From new details on the case of a young Arizona girl who was allegedly killed by her father and his girlfriend to an arrest made months after a deadly hit-and-run crash on a Phoenix freeway, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 31.

1. Rebekah Baptiste case: Court documents reveal new details

Rebekah Baptiste

The backstory:

Rebekah Baptiste, 10, was found unresponsive in Apache County on July 27, and she was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Phoenix Children's, where she died three days later. Rebekah's father and girlfriend, Richard Baptiste and Anicia Woods, are accused of first-degree murder and three counts of child abuse.

Dig deeper:

Newly released police records show Baptiste sought help at a gas station nine months before her death, but investigators closed the abuse probe after her father and his girlfriend claimed her injuries were self-inflicted.

Read more

2. Deadly hit-and-run suspect arrested

The backstory:

Just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 12, callers reported a rollover crash on eastbound I-10 at milepost 136 in west Phoenix. The driver of the vehicle that overturned was reportedly ejected from his vehicle, and later died after being taken to a hospital.

Update:

More than two weeks after the crash, 29-year-old Tristan Loper was arrested and his home. He was booked into jail and is accused of leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

Read more

3. Downtown Phoenix shooting

Keon Joubert

What we know:

Keon Joubert, 22, is being held on a $1 million bond on four counts of aggravated assault after a shooting in downtown Phoenix that left four people injured, including one man with a life-threatening head wound.

Dig deeper:

Joubert, who was already on probation for a prior weapons offense and has a federal conviction for human smuggling, claimed self-defense in the shooting.

Read more

4. Happy New Year!

What we know:

As the world rings in the New Year with fireworks and festivities, LiveNOW from FOX is giving you a front seat to those celebrations from the comfort of your home or phone.

What you can do:

You can find LiveNOW from FOX on FOX One and the FOX Local smart TV apps, along with Amazon Freevee, Amazon News, fuboTV, LG Channels, Plex, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree+, Xumo, YouTube and YouTube TV.

Read more

5. Arrest made in Goodwill double shooting

The backstory:

On Dec. 26, two people were shot at a Tucson Goodwill donation center located near Valencia and Los Reales Roads. The victims remain in critical condition.

Update:

The suspect in the shooting, 40-year-old Adrian William Orozco, was arrested and booked into jail. He's accused of multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, auto theft and armed robbery.

Read more

New Year's Eve weather forecast

Click here for full forecast