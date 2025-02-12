Expand / Collapse search

New details in Scottsdale plane crash; Titan submersible audio released | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  February 12, 2025 6:59pm MST
PHOENIX - From new details surrounding the deadly Scottsdale plane crash to chilling audio from a submersible implosion that captured worldwide attention, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

1. Update on the deadly plane crash in Scottsdale

Scottsdale plane crash: Daughter of pilot says he saved passengers' lives

We’re learning more about the pilot who was killed in the Scottsdale plane crash on Monday, Feb. 10. "He’s well capable of doing anything and everything he could to save as many people as he could."

2. Audio of Titan submersible incident released

Chilling audio of Titan submersible implosion released

Newly released audio captures the moment the Titan submersible imploded on its way to the Titanic shipwreck site, killing everyone on board.

3. Peoria car crash kills two people

2 people killed in Peoria car crash

A crash involving two vehicles on Feb. 12 near 87th Avenue and Cactus Road left two people dead, Peoria Police said.

4. Driver allegedly crashed into tanker truck on purpose

Driver intentionally crashed into tanker truck in Glendale: PD

One person is in custody after police say a tanker truck hauling oxygen was involved in a fiery crash with two other vehicles near 57th Avenue and Camelback Road.

5. What to know about an asteroid that has a chance of hitting Earth

2024 YR4: What to know about the asteroid that could hit Earth in the future

Scientists across the world, including some in Arizona, are keeping an eye on an asteroid that has a very slim chance of hitting earth in the near future. Here's what to know about asteroid 2024 YR4.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Cooler temps, rain coming to Phoenix

Cooler temps expected in Phoenix on Wednesday with a high in the 60s.

