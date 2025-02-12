New details in Scottsdale plane crash; Titan submersible audio released | Nightly Roundup

From new details surrounding the deadly Scottsdale plane crash to chilling audio from a submersible implosion that captured worldwide attention, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

1. Update on the deadly plane crash in Scottsdale

Featured article

2. Audio of Titan submersible incident released

Featured article

3. Peoria car crash kills two people

Featured article

4. Driver allegedly crashed into tanker truck on purpose

Featured article

5. What to know about an asteroid that has a chance of hitting Earth

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight