New details in Scottsdale plane crash; Titan submersible audio released | Nightly Roundup

Elderly couple killed in Peoria crash | FOX 10 Headlines 2/12/25
From a crash in the West Valley that killed two elderly people to the latest on the deadly plane crash at an airport in Scottsdale, here's a look at some of your top stories.
PHOENIX - From new details surrounding the deadly Scottsdale plane crash to chilling audio from a submersible implosion that captured worldwide attention, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, February 12, 2025.
1. Update on the deadly plane crash in Scottsdale
We’re learning more about the pilot who was killed in the Scottsdale plane crash on Monday, Feb. 10. "He’s well capable of doing anything and everything he could to save as many people as he could."
2. Audio of Titan submersible incident released
Newly released audio captures the moment the Titan submersible imploded on its way to the Titanic shipwreck site, killing everyone on board.
3. Peoria car crash kills two people
A crash involving two vehicles on Feb. 12 near 87th Avenue and Cactus Road left two people dead, Peoria Police said.
4. Driver allegedly crashed into tanker truck on purpose
One person is in custody after police say a tanker truck hauling oxygen was involved in a fiery crash with two other vehicles near 57th Avenue and Camelback Road.
5. What to know about an asteroid that has a chance of hitting Earth
Scientists across the world, including some in Arizona, are keeping an eye on an asteroid that has a very slim chance of hitting earth in the near future. Here's what to know about asteroid 2024 YR4.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Cooler temps expected in Phoenix on Wednesday with a high in the 60s.