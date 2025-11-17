New details on Valley teen's murder; aircraft goes down near Mesa airport l Morning News Brief

article

From new details on the murder of a Valley high school student to a small plane that went down near an East Valley airport, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 17.

1. Latest on Avondale teen's killing

What we know:

An 18-year-old is in custody, accused of killing a 17-year-old girl who was shot to death in her own bed in Avondale.

Dig deeper:

The suspect, Emilio Rivera, allegedly shot Rhiana Kemplin and then attempted to shoot her mother, but the gun reportedly misfired twice.

2. Plane down near East Valley airport

An aircraft went down on Nob. 17 near Falcon Field in Mesa.

What we know:

A small aircraft reportedly went down near Falcon Field in Mesa.

Dig deeper:

SkyFOX video from the scene showed a plane on the ground near a canal and next to a damaged block wall, surrounded by crime-scene tape.

3. Fiery crash at west Phoenix intersection

What we know:

The driver of an SUV was seriously hurt in a crash with two semi-trucks at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Dig deeper:

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found two semi-trucks and an SUV involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles on fire.

5. Eyes to the sky!

What we know:

Skywatchers around North America will have a chance to see the Leonid meteor shower peak on Monday.

Why you should care:

Regarded as a major meteor shower, this celestial event is when skygazers may see around hundreds to thousands of meteors per hour depending on the location of the observer.

A look at today's weather

