Arizona weather forecast: Rain chances, below-average highs in the Valley

As our weekend storm system exits the region, a new system approaches!

We are tracking another area of low pressure that is dumping rain and snow over California. This system will glide down California and into Arizona Tuesday through Wednesday.

Today:

Partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Monday with breezy conditions in northern Arizona and mild temperatures. The forecast high will hit around 73 in Phoenix. While Monday will be generally dry, a few spotty and light showers may pop up heading into this evening and overnight around the Valley.

The Rest of the Week:

Moisture will track from south to north across the state beginning Tuesday morning and lasting through Wednesday. Areas over the western half of the state will have the best chance for scattered activity on Tuesday, with an increased chance for rain in eastern Arizona by Wednesday.

The highest rain totals are most likely over Yavapai, Coconino and Mohave counties. In the Valley, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, on and off, Tuesday and Wednesday before they start to exit early Thursday. In this time, rain totals around .25-.5" are forecast for Phoenix, but higher totals of 1"+ are possible with any heavier thunderstorms.

The forecast temperature slips to 68 on Tuesday and 63 on Wednesday thanks to a passing cold front. It will be breezy in the Valley and gusty in the High Country as the front approaches. Gusts of 30-45+ mph are expected in spots like Flagstaff and Show Low from Tuesday into Wednesday.

This system will also bring in additional cool air, which brings an increased chance of snow showers for high elevation locations like the San Francisco Peaks and the White Mountains. Accumulating snow has the best chance from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Big picture view:

Another system may approach Arizona by this weekend, and temperatures will remain in the 60s to low 70s through the work week and weekend.

Road Conditions

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.