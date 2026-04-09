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New fallout over off-duty sergeant's encounter with protesters; Ian Mitcham found guilty | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 9, 2026 6:49pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Mounting controversy over off-duty Phoenix Police sergeant's alleged conduct during an anti-ICE protest; suspect in Allison Feldman's murder found guilty; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 9, 2026.

1. New fallout over incident involving Phoenix Police sergeant

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Video shows Phoenix Police sergeant's encounter with students at anti-ICE protest
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Video shows Phoenix Police sergeant's encounter with students at anti-ICE protest

Newly-obtained video shows the moments during an anti-ICE protest that an off-duty Phoenix Police sergeant claims was an assault involving water.

2. New measles case confirmed in Arizona

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Measles case confirmed in Maricopa County, public exposure sites identified in Queen Creek
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Measles case confirmed in Maricopa County, public exposure sites identified in Queen Creek

Health officials have confirmed a measles case in Maricopa County and have identified three locations in the East Valley where the public may have recently been exposed to the viral infection.

3. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 68 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 68 latest updates

Thursday marks Day 68 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

4. Ian Mitcham found guilty of murder

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Allison Feldman murder: Ian Mitcham found guilty
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Allison Feldman murder: Ian Mitcham found guilty

Ian Mitcham, who was arrested in 2018 in connection with the death of Allison Feldman, has been found guilty of murder, burglary and sexual assault.

5. Life of ‘Game of Thrones’ actor remembered

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Michael Patrick, 'Game of Thrones' actor, dies at 35
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Michael Patrick, 'Game of Thrones' actor, dies at 35

Actor and writer Michael Patrick has died.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/9/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/9/26

It's been a rather warm week so far, but we're expecting a cooldown in the coming days.

Get the Full Forecast

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