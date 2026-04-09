New fallout over off-duty sergeant's encounter with protesters; Ian Mitcham found guilty | Nightly Roundup

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Mounting controversy over off-duty Phoenix Police sergeant's alleged conduct during an anti-ICE protest; suspect in Allison Feldman's murder found guilty; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 9, 2026.

1. New fallout over incident involving Phoenix Police sergeant

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2. New measles case confirmed in Arizona

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3. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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4. Ian Mitcham found guilty of murder

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5. Life of ‘Game of Thrones’ actor remembered

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