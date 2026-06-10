New report paints dire picture for Social Security; police investigating Phoenix shooting | Morning News Brief

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Police looking for suspect in Phoenix shooting; report shows when Social Security could run out of money; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

1. Investigation underway following shooting in Phoenix

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2. Gov. Hobbs, lawmakers reach budget deal

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3. Report paints dire picture for Social Security

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4. Phoenix Police investigating seven-car crash

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5. Mesa flight school landing fees spark lawsuit

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