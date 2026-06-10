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New report paints dire picture for Social Security; police investigating Phoenix shooting | Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 10, 2026 10:14 AM MST
Published June 10, 2026 10:14 AM MST
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PHOENIX - Police looking for suspect in Phoenix shooting; report shows when Social Security could run out of money; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

1. Investigation underway following shooting in Phoenix

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Man wounded in Phoenix following early morning shooting: PD
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Man wounded in Phoenix following early morning shooting: PD

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an early morning shooting in Phoenix that left an adult man with serious injuries.

2. Gov. Hobbs, lawmakers reach budget deal

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Arizona governor Katie Hobbs reaches budget deal with lawmakers
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Arizona governor Katie Hobbs reaches budget deal with lawmakers

A data center tax break moratorium, cuts to almost all state agencies, and an adoption of President Donald Trump's tax cuts are all part of a budget deal Governor Katie Hobbs made with lawmakers at the Arizona State Legislature.

3. Report paints dire picture for Social Security

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Social Security report predicts when benefits could be slashed
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Social Security report predicts when benefits could be slashed

The Social Security Administration (SSA) provided its latest projections Tuesday for when its reserve funds are expected to run out and when those collecting old-age or survivor benefits could see their monthly checks slashed significantly.

4. Phoenix Police investigating seven-car crash

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Witnesses say red light runner caused deadly 7-car crash in Phoenix
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Witnesses say red light runner caused deadly 7-car crash in Phoenix

A seven-car crash just before noon Tuesday in Phoenix left a man dead and two others hospitalized. Police are investigating potential impairment.

5. Mesa flight school landing fees spark lawsuit

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Mesa flight school landing fees spark FAA dispute, federal lawsuit
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Mesa flight school landing fees spark FAA dispute, federal lawsuit

Residents in Mesa report that constant touch-and-go flight school training loops from nearby Falcon Field have disrupted their daily lives for at least the past 18 months.

A look at your weather for today

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/10/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/10/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/10/26

We're expecting temperatures to remain steadily hot this week and into this weekend. Meanwhile, there is a slight chance for rain in the Valley.

Get the Full Forecast

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