New report paints dire picture for Social Security; police investigating Phoenix shooting | Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - Police looking for suspect in Phoenix shooting; report shows when Social Security could run out of money; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 10, 2026.
1. Investigation underway following shooting in Phoenix
Featured
Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an early morning shooting in Phoenix that left an adult man with serious injuries.
2. Gov. Hobbs, lawmakers reach budget deal
Featured
A data center tax break moratorium, cuts to almost all state agencies, and an adoption of President Donald Trump's tax cuts are all part of a budget deal Governor Katie Hobbs made with lawmakers at the Arizona State Legislature.
3. Report paints dire picture for Social Security
Featured
The Social Security Administration (SSA) provided its latest projections Tuesday for when its reserve funds are expected to run out and when those collecting old-age or survivor benefits could see their monthly checks slashed significantly.
4. Phoenix Police investigating seven-car crash
Featured
A seven-car crash just before noon Tuesday in Phoenix left a man dead and two others hospitalized. Police are investigating potential impairment.
5. Mesa flight school landing fees spark lawsuit
Featured
Residents in Mesa report that constant touch-and-go flight school training loops from nearby Falcon Field have disrupted their daily lives for at least the past 18 months.
A look at your weather for today
We're expecting temperatures to remain steadily hot this week and into this weekend. Meanwhile, there is a slight chance for rain in the Valley.
Get the Full Forecast