New study shows golfers are more prone to cancer than the general population

The Brief The latest research shows that golfers are more prone to being diagnosed with skin cancer than the general population by 20%. Dr. Mark Gimbel shared suggestions on how to stay safe in the sun with the Arizona State golf team. Long-sleeved clothing, hats and sunscreen are the best ways to stay protected on sunny days.



Golfers here in Arizona are exposed to more sun than most, leading to more skin cancer diagnoses.

The most recent research shows that 27% of golfers have been diagnosed with skin cancer compared to just 7% of the general population.

Banner MD Anderson cancer center is teaming up with Arizona State's golf team to promote sun safety.

What they're saying:

"If you have blistering sunburn, that increases your skin cancer risk significantly more," said Dr. Mark Gimbel a surgical oncologist at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Gimbel spent the day talking with members of the ASU Golf team about skin safety.

"Outdoor athletes get so much more exposure to ultraviolet radiation for the amount of time they're spending in the sun, so anything they can do to protect their skin is of upmost importance," said Gimbel.

What you can do:

Dr. Gimbel gave these golfers tips on sun exposure and how to play smart while they're on the course.

"For me, the most important thing is actually clothing. You want to protect your skin using hats, long sleeves. I know in the summer it's hard with a shirt that has upfits. That's going to be the most important thing and the next thing is sunscreen. We like mineral base because it's a little thicker," said Gimbel.

Gimbel says that different sunscreens have benefits for different skin types.

He also went out on the course to talk about when players should be applying and re-applying.

"I talked to them after they hit that turn at the ninth hole to reapply, because after two hours of being in the sun you essentially wipe the sunscreen off. So you should reapply every two hours. It can only be a benefit to them," he said.

All of these tips can be beneficial for anyone who will be out in the sun, especially heading into summer.