New York City plane crash latest; woman shot and seriously hurt in Phoenix | Morning News Brief

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PHOENIX - From the latest in a deadly plane crash at a New York City airport to the latest in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 20.
1. Plane crash at New York City airport
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Air Canada Express Flight 8646 struck a rescue vehicle after landing at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday around 11:45 p.m., killing both pilots. The airport in Queens will remain closed until at least 2 p.m. Monday.
Also Read: LaGuardia plane crash: What we know about the victims
2. Woman shot and seriously wounded in Phoenix
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Phoenix Police say a woman was taken to the hospital following a shooting that happened on March 23.
3. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case
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Monday marks Day 51 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the eighth week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
4. Weekend heat affected Luke Days air show
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Roughly 400 people were treated for heat-related illnesses during the Luke Days air show on Saturday as temperatures hit a record 105°F.
5. Phoenix's photo safety cameras to start issuing citations
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After a 30-day warning period, the City of Phoenix will start issuing citations to those who were caught speeding by one of the city's 17 speed-monitoring cameras.
A look at today's weather
We're still expecting a rather hot week, but a cooldown is on the way.
Click here for full forecast