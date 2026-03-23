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New York City plane crash latest; woman shot and seriously hurt in Phoenix | Morning News Brief

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Published  March 23, 2026 10:39am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - From the latest in a deadly plane crash at a New York City airport to the latest in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 20.

1. Plane crash at New York City airport

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LaGuardia latest: 2 dead, dozens injured after Air Canada jet collision
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LaGuardia latest: 2 dead, dozens injured after Air Canada jet collision

Air Canada Express Flight 8646 struck a rescue vehicle after landing at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday around 11:45 p.m., killing both pilots. The airport in Queens will remain closed until at least 2 p.m. Monday.

Also Read: LaGuardia plane crash: What we know about the victims

2. Woman shot and seriously wounded in Phoenix

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Woman wounded following shooting in Phoenix: PD
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Woman wounded following shooting in Phoenix: PD

Phoenix Police say a woman was taken to the hospital following a shooting that happened on March 23.

3. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 51 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 51 latest updates

Monday marks Day 51 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the eighth week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

4. Weekend heat affected Luke Days air show

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400 treated for heat at Luke Air Force Base as temperatures hit record highs
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400 treated for heat at Luke Air Force Base as temperatures hit record highs

Roughly 400 people were treated for heat-related illnesses during the Luke Days air show on Saturday as temperatures hit a record 105°F.

5. Phoenix's photo safety cameras to start issuing citations

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Phoenix photo safety camera program to start issuing citations
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Phoenix photo safety camera program to start issuing citations

After a 30-day warning period, the City of Phoenix will start issuing citations to those who were caught speeding by one of the city's 17 speed-monitoring cameras.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/23/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/23/26

We're still expecting a rather hot week, but a cooldown is on the way.

Click here for full forecast

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