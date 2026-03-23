New York City plane crash latest; woman shot and seriously hurt in Phoenix | Morning News Brief

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From the latest in a deadly plane crash at a New York City airport to the latest in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 20.

1. Plane crash at New York City airport

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Also Read: LaGuardia plane crash: What we know about the victims

2. Woman shot and seriously wounded in Phoenix

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3. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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4. Weekend heat affected Luke Days air show

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5. Phoenix's photo safety cameras to start issuing citations

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A look at today's weather

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