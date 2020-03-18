Newsom issues executive order to extend eligibility period for health care and food assistance services

article

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Wednesday to extend the eligibility period for certain health care and food assistance services.

The order waives eligibility redeterminations for 90 days for California residents who participate in Medi-Cal health coverage, CalFresh food assistance, CalWORKS, Cash Assistance for Immigrants, and In-Home Supportive Services.

“These social safety net programs are so important for families — especially during this crisis. We don’t want Californians who rely on these services to lose them,” Governor Newsom said in a press release.

The executive order will allow current recipients to keep their services without interruption.

The order was signed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. On March 4 Gov. Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency due to the rapid and continuing spread of COVID-19.

