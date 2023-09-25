Nightly Roundup: Arrest made in drive-by shooting; concerning findings from Auditor General's Office

PHOENIX - From the latest on a drive-by shooting in the West Valley to some concerning findings from the state's Auditor General, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 25, 2023.
1. Arrest made in West Valley drive-by shooting
Featured
A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Goodyear.
2. Shooting kills crime suspect
Featured
Mesa Police say the incident began when officers responded to a burglary at a home in the area. A woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend, 42-year-old Joel Castaneda, broke into her home.
3. Concerning report from the Auditor General's Office
Featured
Figures from the latest report released by Arizona's Auditor General reveal a problem with the state's Fire Marshal's Office that affect various schools throughout the sdtate.
4. Latest on the ‘search’ for extraterrestrial life
Featured
According to a NASA study, artificial intelligence will be key if NASA tries to find scientifically provable alien life and the existence of UFOs.
5. RIP David McCallum
Featured
He died of natural causes at New York Presbyterian Hospital.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 9/25/2023
It could get bit hot this week, but we can also expect a cooldown this weekend.