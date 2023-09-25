Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Arrest made in drive-by shooting; concerning findings from Auditor General's Office

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the latest on a drive-by shooting in the West Valley to some concerning findings from the state's Auditor General, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 25, 2023.

1. Arrest made in West Valley drive-by shooting

Featured

Woman arrested in drive-by shooting at Goodyear Walmart
article

Woman arrested in drive-by shooting at Goodyear Walmart

A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Goodyear.

2. Shooting kills crime suspect

Featured

Burglary suspect killed in Mesa shooting, police say
article

Burglary suspect killed in Mesa shooting, police say

Mesa Police say the incident began when officers responded to a burglary at a home in the area. A woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend, 42-year-old Joel Castaneda, broke into her home.

3. Concerning report from the Auditor General's Office

Featured

Arizona Auditor General report reveals fire inspection problem at state and county school buildings
article

Arizona Auditor General report reveals fire inspection problem at state and county school buildings

Figures from the latest report released by Arizona's Auditor General reveal a problem with the state's Fire Marshal's Office that affect various schools throughout the sdtate.

4. Latest on the ‘search’ for extraterrestrial life

Featured

NASA reveals latest weapon to 'search the heavens' for UFOs, aliens
article

NASA reveals latest weapon to 'search the heavens' for UFOs, aliens

According to a NASA study, artificial intelligence will be key if NASA tries to find scientifically provable alien life and the existence of UFOs.

5. RIP David McCallum

Featured

David McCallum, 'NCIS' actor, dead at 90
article

David McCallum, 'NCIS' actor, dead at 90

He died of natural causes at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 9/25/2023

It could get bit hot this week, but we can also expect a cooldown this weekend.