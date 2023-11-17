Nightly Roundup: Controversy over cancelled Rashida Tlaib event; search for suspect in preacher shooting

PHOENIX - From controversy over a Rashida Tlaib event to an investigation into who shot a man in the West Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, November 17, 2023.
1. Police investigating shooting of preacher
The incident happened at around 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the area of 51st Avenue and Peoria. After the incident happened, businesses in the area got a knock on their door from police, telling them to leave.
2. Mother accused of assault following family-related incident
People who live in the neighborhood where the incident happened said they are shocked and saddened that this happened on their usually quiet street.
3. Controversy over event featuring controversial U.S. Congresswoman
An event that was set to feature U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was cancelled by ASU officials, because the event was reportedly not properly registered with the university. The turn of events have some people criticizing the university of practicing censorship.
4. "Suicide Lanes" in Phoenix drawing criticisms once again
Reverse traffic lanes have been a feature along a portion of 7th Street and 7th Avenue in Phoenix for decades, and there is now a new push by people in the area for the City of Phoenix to abolish them.
5. Arizona family gets ready to welcome newly-adopted child
A Glendale family of four will become a family of five on Nov. 18, thanks to the family's decision to adopt a child with special needs.
A look at what's happening this weekend
There are several events happening in the Phoenix metro area in November. Check out our list with details on locations, times, and ticket prices.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
We could be seeing rain this weekend, but that won't stick around for too long!