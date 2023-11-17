Nightly Roundup: Controversy over cancelled Rashida Tlaib event; search for suspect in preacher shooting

From controversy over a Rashida Tlaib event to an investigation into who shot a man in the West Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, November 17, 2023.

1. Police investigating shooting of preacher

2. Mother accused of assault following family-related incident

3. Controversy over event featuring controversial U.S. Congresswoman

4. "Suicide Lanes" in Phoenix drawing criticisms once again

5. Arizona family gets ready to welcome newly-adopted child

A look at what's happening this weekend

Also, your weather forecast for tonight