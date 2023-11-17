Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Controversy over cancelled Rashida Tlaib event; search for suspect in preacher shooting

Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From controversy over a Rashida Tlaib event to an investigation into who shot a man in the West Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, November 17, 2023.

1. Police investigating shooting of preacher

Man shot while preaching on corner of Glendale intersection
Man shot while preaching on corner of Glendale intersection

The incident happened at around 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the area of 51st Avenue and Peoria. After the incident happened, businesses in the area got a knock on their door from police, telling them to leave.

2. Mother accused of assault following family-related incident

Texas woman accused of stabbing husband, driving car with kids into pond
Texas woman accused of stabbing husband, driving car with kids into pond

People who live in the neighborhood where the incident happened said they are shocked and saddened that this happened on their usually quiet street.

3. Controversy over event featuring controversial U.S. Congresswoman

Rashida Tlaib event at ASU canceled; university accused of censorship
Rashida Tlaib event at ASU canceled; university accused of censorship

An event that was set to feature U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was cancelled by ASU officials, because the event was reportedly not properly registered with the university. The turn of events have some people criticizing the university of practicing censorship.

4. "Suicide Lanes" in Phoenix drawing criticisms once again

Community members once again demand end to Phoenix's reverse traffic lanes
Community members once again demand end to Phoenix's reverse traffic lanes

Reverse traffic lanes have been a feature along a portion of 7th Street and 7th Avenue in Phoenix for decades, and there is now a new push by people in the area for the City of Phoenix to abolish them.

5. Arizona family gets ready to welcome newly-adopted child

'I was already in love with her': Glendale family welcoming adopted child
'I was already in love with her': Glendale family welcoming adopted child

A Glendale family of four will become a family of five on Nov. 18, thanks to the family's decision to adopt a child with special needs.

A look at what's happening this weekend

Events, things to do in the Phoenix metro area: November 2023
Events, things to do in the Phoenix metro area: November 2023

There are several events happening in the Phoenix metro area in November. Check out our list with details on locations, times, and ticket prices.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 11/17/2023

We could be seeing rain this weekend, but that won't stick around for too long!