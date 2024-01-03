Nightly Roundup: Jeffrey Epstein list latest; judge attack caught on camera

PHOENIX - From the latest in a legal drama surrounding Jeffrey Epstein to a courtroom attack that was caught on camera, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
1. Update on Jeffrey Epstein list
Nearly 200 names that had previously been redacted from court documents in a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell have been made public on orders of a federal judge in New York.
Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein list: Full court document
2. Judge attack caught on camera
In video that can only be described as crazy, one felon, who was being sentenced by a judge in Las Vegas, completely jumped over the judge's bench and landed on top of her.
3. Craze over Stanley cups
Crowds are lining up as early as 3 a.m. at Targets for their chance to get their hands on the exclusive pink "Galentine's Day" Starbucks Stanley cups.
4. Light rail involved in crash
A crash involving a garbage truck and a light rail train has shut down a Mesa intersection.
5. A story of survival
The man said he was looking for a family treasure in the Los Padres National Forest when he got stranded for days. Eventually, he was rescued, and he said he has "never been so happy to be in the back of a sheriff's car" in his life.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 1/3/2024
Parts of the state will be dealing with rain or snow.