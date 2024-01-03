Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from FRI 3:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County
Freeze Watch
from SAT 3:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Nightly Roundup: Jeffrey Epstein list latest; judge attack caught on camera

Updated 7:23PM
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the latest in a legal drama surrounding Jeffrey Epstein to a courtroom attack that was caught on camera, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

1. Update on Jeffrey Epstein list

Jeffrey Epstein list: Court unseals names in Ghislaine Maxwell lawsuit
Jeffrey Epstein list: Court unseals names in Ghislaine Maxwell lawsuit

Nearly 200 names that had previously been redacted from court documents in a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell have been made public on orders of a federal judge in New York.

Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein list: Full court document

2. Judge attack caught on camera

Nevada judge attacked in court
Nevada judge attacked in court

In video that can only be described as crazy, one felon, who was being sentenced by a judge in Las Vegas, completely jumped over the judge's bench and landed on top of her.

3. Craze over Stanley cups

Starbucks pink Stanley cups: Shoppers line up at Targets at 3 a.m.
Starbucks pink Stanley cups: Shoppers line up at Targets at 3 a.m.

Crowds are lining up as early as 3 a.m. at Targets for their chance to get their hands on the exclusive pink "Galentine's Day" Starbucks Stanley cups.

4. Light rail involved in crash

3 hurt in Mesa garbage truck, light rail crash
3 hurt in Mesa garbage truck, light rail crash

A crash involving a garbage truck and a light rail train has shut down a Mesa intersection.

5. A story of survival

Arizona man recounts ordeal after he was stranded in California wilderness for days
Arizona man recounts ordeal after he was stranded in California wilderness for days

The man said he was looking for a family treasure in the Los Padres National Forest when he got stranded for days. Eventually, he was rescued, and he said he has "never been so happy to be in the back of a sheriff's car" in his life.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 1/3/2024

Parts of the state will be dealing with rain or snow.