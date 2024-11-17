Mountain Pointe High School student stabbed dead; Small plane crash leaves 2 injured | Nightly Roundup

article

From a high school football player stabbed and killed in Ahwatukee to the city of Surprise getting ahead of a homeless ordinance, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, November 17, 2024.

1. Mountain Pointe student and football player stabbed to death during confrontation

A 15-year-old was found stabbed on Nov. 16 in an Ahwatukee neighborhood. Read More

2. City of Surprise getting ahead of homeless encampment ordinance

Surprise Police are getting ahead of Arizona Prop 312, which says people setting up long-term housing in public spaces no longer can. Read More

3. Small plane crash leaves 2 people with minor injuries in Yavapai County

(Photo courtesy of Yavapai County Sheriffs Office)

A small plane crashed just east of Interstate 17 near Cordes Lakes on Sunday morning. Read More

4. Biden OKs long-range missiles for Ukraine's war against Russia, sources tell AP

President Joe Biden has authorized the use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike inside Russia, sources familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Read More

5. Trump's cabinet: Who he's picked so far and which positions remain open

President-elect Donald Trump continued his cabinet announcements this weekend with the naming of oil executive Chris Wright as energy secretary. Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight