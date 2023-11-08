Nightly Roundup: Murder plot results in arrest; former NFL player dead

PHOENIX - From an arrest in Mesa in connection with a murder plot to a tearful plea by family members in connection with a murder case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
1. Arizona man accused of murder plot
Featured
Investigators say they have arrested a Mesa man after he detailed a plot to murder his ex-wife.
2. RIP Matt Ulrich
Featured
Matt Ulrich, a former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman who was part of the championship team in the 2006 season when they beat the Chicago Bears in the Super Bowl, has died at 41.
3. Indictments made for alleged retail theft operation
Featured
Two women from California have been indicted on felony charges in connection to an organized retail theft operation in Maricopa County.
4. Check that $2 bill (if you have one!)
Featured
If you have a $2 bill lying around, this might be your lucky day.
5. Family seeks justice for murdered woman
Featured
Police say Karrissa Danyelle Hamilton was found shot to death in a parking lot inside her car on Feb. 5.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 11/8/23
The 70s are back!