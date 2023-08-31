Nightly Roundup: New details on SR 51 chaos; Pentagon to release more info on UFO

PHOENIX - From new details surrounding an incident that prompted State Route 51's closure, to a deadly shooting south of Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 31, 2023.
1. New details on driver accused of causing SR 51 chaos
An unresponsive driver in possession of an 'AK-style pistol' resulted in a law enforcement situation that closed a portion of State Route 51 near Downtown Phoenix for some time, according to DPS.
2. Deadly shooting south of Phoenix
Police in Casa Grande are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on Aug. 31.
3. Arizona couple shares IVF journey
An Arizona couple used invitro fertilization to get the family of their dreams, and the baby they never thought was possible just took his first steps. Here's the story of Stephanie, Jasmine and Nakoa.
4. Deadly shooting rocks Phoenix neighborhood
Officers were called to an area near 8th Street and Grovers Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting call and found the man severely wounded.
5. Pentagon to release more info related to UFOs
The Pentagon on Thursday announced the launch of a new website with the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which will provide the public with declassified information about UFOs, or what the government calls unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 8/31/2023
Looks like we can expect double-digit temperatures this weekend, along with a chance for rain.