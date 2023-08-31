Nightly Roundup: New details on SR 51 chaos; Pentagon to release more info on UFO

From new details surrounding an incident that prompted State Route 51's closure, to a deadly shooting south of Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 31, 2023.

1. New details on driver accused of causing SR 51 chaos

Featured article

2. Deadly shooting south of Phoenix

Featured article

3. Arizona couple shares IVF journey

Featured article

4. Deadly shooting rocks Phoenix neighborhood

Featured article

5. Pentagon to release more info related to UFOs

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight