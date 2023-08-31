Expand / Collapse search
Nightly Roundup: New details on SR 51 chaos; Pentagon to release more info on UFO

PHOENIX - From new details surrounding an incident that prompted State Route 51's closure, to a deadly shooting south of Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 31, 2023.

1. New details on driver accused of causing SR 51 chaos

Driver accused of causing huge police response and traffic delays on SR 51 identified | Crime Files
Driver accused of causing huge police response and traffic delays on SR 51 identified | Crime Files

An unresponsive driver in possession of an 'AK-style pistol' resulted in a law enforcement situation that closed a portion of State Route 51 near Downtown Phoenix for some time, according to DPS.

2. Deadly shooting south of Phoenix

Man dead following Casa Grande officer-involved shooting, police say
Man dead following Casa Grande officer-involved shooting, police say

Police in Casa Grande are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on Aug. 31.

3. Arizona couple shares IVF journey

Arizona couple shares IVF journey just as their son takes his first steps
Arizona couple shares IVF journey just as their son takes his first steps

An Arizona couple used invitro fertilization to get the family of their dreams, and the baby they never thought was possible just took his first steps. Here's the story of Stephanie, Jasmine and Nakoa.

4. Deadly shooting rocks Phoenix neighborhood

Man shot, killed in north Phoenix neighborhood
Man shot, killed in north Phoenix neighborhood

Officers were called to an area near 8th Street and Grovers Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting call and found the man severely wounded.

5. Pentagon to release more info related to UFOs

Pentagon to release declassified UFO photos, videos and reports on new website
Pentagon to release declassified UFO photos, videos and reports on new website

The Pentagon on Thursday announced the launch of a new website with the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which will provide the public with declassified information about UFOs, or what the government calls unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 8/31/2023

Looks like we can expect double-digit temperatures this weekend, along with a chance for rain.