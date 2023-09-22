Nightly Roundup: Shocking case of alleged adult abuse; new plans for affordable apartments

PHOENIX - From a shocking case of alleged adult abuse in the Phoenix area to plans for new, affordable apartments in the Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 21, 2023.
1. Shooting along Valley freeway
Featured
Police are investigating after a person was shot in the area of westbound Loop 202 San Tan near milepost 53.
2. Woman accused of shooting husband
Woman accused of shooting husband in Prescott
Christina Pasqualetto of Gilbert was arrested in Yavapai County for reportedly shooting her estranged 80-year-old husband during a domestic dispute.
3. Man killed by animal in Florida incident
Featured
A death investigation is underway after an incident involving a 13-foot alligator near 134th Avenue North and 121st Street in Pinellas County, authorities said.
4. New affordable apartments soon to be built
Featured
A building that once housed a school in West Phoenix will soon be torn down, and eventually, a portion of the land will be turned into affordable apartments.
5. Shocking case of alleged adult abuse in Arizona
Featured
Court documents are shining a light on a disturbing case of alleged abuse involving an elderly woman. The suspect, identified as a 57-year-old, was arrested on Thursday.
A look at what's happening this weekend, along with traffic restrictions
Featured
Check out food fests, the Arizona State Fair, musical evenings with Esteban, fundraisers, farmers markets, Hot Wheels Legends Tour, an Elvis Festival, and more in the Phoenix metro area this weekend.
Featured
Heads up, drivers! There's another round closures and restrictions on Interstate 10 this weekend.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 9/22/2023
It will be slightly warmer next week, but we don't expect any extreme temperatures in Arizona.