Nightly Roundup: Shocking case of alleged adult abuse; new plans for affordable apartments

By
Published 
Updated 7:56PM
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a shocking case of alleged adult abuse in the Phoenix area to plans for new, affordable apartments in the Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 21, 2023.

1. Shooting along Valley freeway

Police are investigating after a person was shot in the area of westbound Loop 202 San Tan near milepost 53.

2. Woman accused of shooting husband

Woman accused of shooting husband in Prescott

Christina Pasqualetto of Gilbert was arrested in Yavapai County for reportedly shooting her estranged 80-year-old husband during a domestic dispute.

3. Man killed by animal in Florida incident

A death investigation is underway after an incident involving a 13-foot alligator near 134th Avenue North and 121st Street in Pinellas County, authorities said. 

4. New affordable apartments soon to be built

A building that once housed a school in West Phoenix will soon be torn down, and eventually, a portion of the land will be turned into affordable apartments.

5. Shocking case of alleged adult abuse in Arizona

Court documents are shining a light on a disturbing case of alleged abuse involving an elderly woman. The suspect, identified as a 57-year-old, was arrested on Thursday.

A look at what's happening this weekend, along with traffic restrictions

Check out food fests, the Arizona State Fair, musical evenings with Esteban, fundraisers, farmers markets, Hot Wheels Legends Tour, an Elvis Festival, and more in the Phoenix metro area this weekend.

Heads up, drivers! There's another round closures and restrictions on Interstate 10 this weekend.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 9/22/2023

It will be slightly warmer next week, but we don't expect any extreme temperatures in Arizona.