Nightly Roundup: Special agent dead following training incident; 'tough' real estate market predicted

PHOENIX - From a training at a shooting range that took a deadly turn, to what Arizona's top education official is saying about transgender bathroom policies, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 17, 2023.
1. Deadly firing range incident
A special agent is dead, according to IRS officials, following an incident that happened during a training exercise at a firing range in Phoenix.
2. Big drug seizure during traffic stop
Two women from California were arrested after authorities seized over $1.5 million worth of fentanyl that was hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Payson.
3. Sex offender killed during home break-in attempt, officials say
A Tucson woman shot and killed a registered sex offender who tried to break into her home, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
4. Arizona schools chief weighs in on transgender restroom policies
Restroom policies for transgender students remain at the center of a heated discussion in Arizona.
5. ‘Tough’ real estate market predicted
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said the real estate market is at a 'standstill.'