Nightly Roundup: Special agent dead following training incident; 'tough' real estate market predicted

By
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a training at a shooting range that took a deadly turn, to what Arizona's top education official is saying about transgender bathroom policies, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 17, 2023.

1. Deadly firing range incident

IRS: Special Agent dead following training at firing range
IRS: Special Agent dead following training at firing range

A special agent is dead, according to IRS officials, following an incident that happened during a training exercise at a firing range in Phoenix.

2. Big drug seizure during traffic stop

Over $1.5M worth of fentanyl seized during Arizona traffic stop, suspects arrested
Over $1.5M worth of fentanyl seized during Arizona traffic stop, suspects arrested

Two women from California were arrested after authorities seized over $1.5 million worth of fentanyl that was hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Payson.

3. Sex offender killed during home break-in attempt, officials say

Arizona woman shoots, kills sex offender who tried to break into her home: sheriff
Arizona woman shoots, kills sex offender who tried to break into her home: sheriff

A Tucson woman shot and killed a registered sex offender who tried to break into her home, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

4. Arizona schools chief weighs in on transgender restroom policies

Transgender restroom policies: Tom Horne says parents are threatening to pull children from schools
Transgender restroom policies: Tom Horne says parents are threatening to pull children from schools

Restroom policies for transgender students remain at the center of a heated discussion in Arizona.

5. ‘Tough’ real estate market predicted

Real estate brokerage giant predicts 'tough' market for remainder of 2023
Real estate brokerage giant predicts 'tough' market for remainder of 2023

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said the real estate market is at a 'standstill.'