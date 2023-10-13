Nightly Roundup: Teen girls killed in Phoenix UTV crash, man shot near ASU campus

From a tragedy in north Phoenix that left two teenage girls dead to a shooting near Arizona State University's downtown Phoenix campus that left a man seriously hurt, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, October 13, 2023.
1. 2 teenage girls killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
Police say two teen girls are dead following a fiery crash in north Phoenix involving a utility terrain vehicle.
2. Man shot near downtown ASU campus, seriously injured
The incident happened near 3rd Avenue and Fillmore Street, which is several blocks away from the downtown ASU campus.
3. Day care operators arrested after 2 toddlers drowned
A mother and daughter who own and operated a San Jose day care where two young children drowned to death have been arrested and charged.
4. Man sentenced to 15 years for Chandler Mall shooting
A man charged with opening fire outside of Chandler Fashion Center last summer has been sentenced to prison.
5. ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Oct. 14 with millions along path
Millions in the Americas will have front-row seats for the rare "ring of fire" eclipse of the sun, which will briefly dim the skies over parts of the western U.S. and Central and South America.
Also, your weather forecast
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 10/13/23
A warm Friday the 13th in the Valley with a high near 90°F.