Nightly Roundup: Tragedy in Mesa; latest on Jeffrey Epstein list

From new documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein list to a deadly shooting on the first day of school, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, January 4, 2024.
1. Tragedy strikes Mesa neighborhood
Police are investigating an apparent murder-attempted suicide involving a man and a woman in Mesa.
2. Shooting investigation in North Phoenix
The incident, according to reports, happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Northern.
3. Jeffrey Epstein list latest
A second batch of long-sealed court documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein were filed Thursday, a day after an initial batch of court papers were made public.
4. Deadly shooting rocks small town
5. No more cookies?
Google has begun phasing out third-party cookies that can track users across the Internet.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 1/4/2024
We could see more stormy weather in the days ahead.