Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Tragedy in Mesa; latest on Jeffrey Epstein list

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

From new documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein list to a deadly shooting on the first day of school, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, January 4, 2024.

1. Tragedy strikes Mesa neighborhood

Featured

'Bloodied' married couple found inside Mesa home, police say
article

'Bloodied' married couple found inside Mesa home, police say

Police are investigating an apparent murder-attempted suicide involving a man and a woman in Mesa.

2. Shooting investigation in North Phoenix

Featured

Police investigating deadly North Phoenix shooting
article

Police investigating deadly North Phoenix shooting

The incident, according to reports, happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Northern.

3. Jeffrey Epstein list latest

Featured

Jeffrey Epstein list: 2nd batch of documents unsealed in Ghislaine Maxwell lawsuit
article

Jeffrey Epstein list: 2nd batch of documents unsealed in Ghislaine Maxwell lawsuit

A second batch of long-sealed court documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein were filed Thursday, a day after an initial batch of court papers were made public.

4. Deadly shooting rocks small town

Featured

Student killed, 5 others injured in Iowa school shooting
article

Student killed, 5 others injured in Iowa school shooting

 

5. No more cookies?

Featured

Google begins disabling browser cookies: What you need to know
article

Google begins disabling browser cookies: What you need to know

Google has begun phasing out third-party cookies that can track users across the Internet.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 1/4/2024

We could see more stormy weather in the days ahead.