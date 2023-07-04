Expand / Collapse search
Nightly Roundup: Trooper-involved shooting in the Valley, a 4th of July with no fireworks for some

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
PHOENIX - From a busy afternoon for police across the Valley, to why some acorss the country won't be seeing a fireworks display this 4th of July, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Independence Day, July 4, 2023.

1. Trooper involved in Phoenix shooting

Suspect hospitalized following trooper-involved shooting
Suspect hospitalized following trooper-involved shooting

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened near Downtown Phoenix.

2. Fire truck crashes in Phoenix

Fire truck crashes into Phoenix structure
Fire truck crashes into Phoenix structure

The crash happened near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road, and injured a firefighter.

3. No fireworks for the 4th of July?

Some U.S. cities turning to high-tech alternatives to 4th of July fireworks
Some U.S. cities turning to high-tech alternatives to 4th of July fireworks

Amid concerns over wildfire risks and worries over its impact on air quality, some U.S. cities have opted to hold alternative events instead of putting on a fireworks display during 4th of July.

4. Deadly crash near Phoenix area freeway

Deaths reported following fiery Phoenix crash
Deaths reported following fiery Phoenix crash

According to police, a man running a red light caused the deadly crash along Thunderbird Road, west of I-17.

5. Deadly shootout in Phoenix

Police investigating deadly Phoenix shootout
Police investigating deadly Phoenix shootout

The shooting happened near Thomas Road and 59th Avenue, according to police.

Also, a look at your weather forecast

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 7/4/23

The dry spell in Phoenix continues. We have when we might get some wet weather!