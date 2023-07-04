Nightly Roundup: Trooper-involved shooting in the Valley, a 4th of July with no fireworks for some

PHOENIX - From a busy afternoon for police across the Valley, to why some acorss the country won't be seeing a fireworks display this 4th of July, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Independence Day, July 4, 2023.
1. Trooper involved in Phoenix shooting
According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened near Downtown Phoenix.
2. Fire truck crashes in Phoenix
The crash happened near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road, and injured a firefighter.
3. No fireworks for the 4th of July?
Amid concerns over wildfire risks and worries over its impact on air quality, some U.S. cities have opted to hold alternative events instead of putting on a fireworks display during 4th of July.
4. Deadly crash near Phoenix area freeway
According to police, a man running a red light caused the deadly crash along Thunderbird Road, west of I-17.
5. Deadly shootout in Phoenix
The shooting happened near Thomas Road and 59th Avenue, according to police.
Also, a look at your weather forecast
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 7/4/23
The dry spell in Phoenix continues. We have when we might get some wet weather!