Ninth annual 'Missing in Arizona Day' aims to reunite loved ones

The Phoenix Police Department hosted its 9th annual "Missing in Arizona Day" on Oct. 22 to offer loved ones a chance to share details with authorities about someone they know who is missing, and if they want, to offer DNA samples that might help reunite them.

"Detectives will take the report regardless of where in Arizona the loved one is missing from. Direct relatives of the missing person will also have an opportunity to provide DNA which will be entered in a database only used to identify unknown human remains," a press release read.

A candlelight vigil is also taking place to honor those who remain missing.

