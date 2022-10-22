Expand / Collapse search
Ninth annual 'Missing in Arizona Day' aims to reunite loved ones

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Dusty afternoon in Phoenix. Photo by NWS Phoenix article

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department hosted its 9th annual "Missing in Arizona Day" on Oct. 22 to offer loved ones a chance to share details with authorities about someone they know who is missing, and if they want, to offer DNA samples that might help reunite them.

"Detectives will take the report regardless of where in Arizona the loved one is missing from. Direct relatives of the missing person will also have an opportunity to provide DNA which will be entered in a database only used to identify unknown human remains," a press release read.

A candlelight vigil is also taking place to honor those who remain missing.

Related reports:

Arizona geologist Daniel Robinson still missing a year later: 'We don't have answers'

It's been a year since Arizona geologist Daniel Robinson went missing in the Sonoran Desert. His father, along with dozens of volunteers, have scoured the area as the case has garnered a national following.

Yavapai County search and rescue crews continue search for missing hiker

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says it's on day five of searching for a missing hiker in Prescott, whose car was found abandoned. Oct. 5 marked the fifth day of search and rescue units looking for 63-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh.

Each time a body is found, mixed feelings are brought up for families of missing people

Michelle Bernstein-Schultz went missing from her Paradise Valley apartment a few months ago, and heaviness weighs on her sister and mother, especially every time a body is found and it's not yet identified. The Sept. 17 discovery of 39-year-old Jennifer Beede brought up mixed emotions for Michelle's family.