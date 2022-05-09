Expand / Collapse search
The search for Phoenix woman Roberta Louise Braden continues by authorities, volunteers

FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:32PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Search is on for woman last seen on South Mountain trail

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 80-year-old woman who was last seen along the Javelina Trail. The woman's son says it is unlike his mother to go for a hike.

PHOENIX - Law enforcement and volunteers are working tirelessly in hopes to bring missing 80-year-old Roberta Louise Braden home after she went missing on May 2 in Phoenix.

A Silver Alert was issued by the Department of Public Safety on behalf of the Phoenix Police Department when she went missing after last being seen near 31st Way and Caldwell Street.

She's described as a white woman, who is five feet and six inches tall, has brown hair and green eyes. Braden might be wearing a cheetah print T-shirt, dark-colored pants and white golf shoes.

"Roberta suffers from a medical condition which may cause her to be confused, and she is known to get easily lost," DPS said in its initial alert.

If you see her or have information on where she might be, call 911.

Derek Powell is heading the search for his mom who he says he last saw on May 1. The family believes she went out for a walk by Derek’s brother’s house on that day.

"The next day we received a tip that she was seen hiking the Javalina Trail," Powell said. "Then on May 5th we got a confirmed sighting near 48th and Piedmont."

Since then, hundreds of volunteers have gathered, putting up flyers and asking people to look for Braden.

Evan Short is one of the volunteers who knew he needed to help.

"I just showed up to help somebody that needs the assistance. If I have any skills or anything like that, even bandwidth just to help out. They need help and I just felt an obligation to be of assistance however I could," Short said.

As the days drag on, Powell is hopeful these tips keep coming in for his mother so they can finally track her down.

If Braden happens to see this, her son has this message: "Hey mom. I’ve got a cold Diet Pepsi in the car and a movie at home we can go watch. I know we missed Mother’s Day but this would be awesome to connect with you today."

Roberta Louise Braden

