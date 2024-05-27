North Korea says rocket carrying spy satellite explodes, fails

A North Korean rocket carrying its second spy satellite exploded midair on Monday, state media have announced, after its neighbors strongly rebuked its planned launch.

The attempt came just hours after North Korea notified Japan’s coast guard about its plans to launch "a satellite rocket," with a warning to exercise caution in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and China and east of the main Philippine island of Luzon during a launch window from Monday through June 3.

Last year North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to launch three additional military spy satellites, produce more nuclear materials and introduce attack drones in 2024, as he called for "overwhelming" war readiness to cope with U.S.-led confrontational moves, state media reported Sunday.

Kim’s comments, made during a key ruling Workers’ Party meeting to set state goals for next year, suggest he’ll intensify a run of weapons tests ahead of the U.S. presidential elections in November .

FILE - South Korea's 24-hour Yonhapnews TV shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program on a TV at Yongsan Railroad Station in Seoul. North Korea fired several rounds of short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea o Expand

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.