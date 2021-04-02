North Phoenix church preparing for Easter Sunday service amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Easter Sunday is days away, and many area churches are getting ready for their services.

The holiday usually brings in some of the largest crowds of the year, but with the country still affected by COVID-19, a pastor at one Phoenix area church says the church is adapting its service

Church leaders for North Phoenix Baptist Church say they are expecting 3,000 people on Sunday morning, with some COVID-19 restrictions still in place. It also means that for the the second year in a row, the inside of the North Phoenix church will be empty on Easter Sunday.

The 3,000 people are expected to gather in the parking lot and on the fields surrounding the church, with some on socially distant on lawn chairs, and others remaining in their cars.

"We are really looking forward to this service," said Worship Pastor Christon Moore. "'The King' is our title, and it's gonna be an incredible day."

While Governor Doug Ducey has lifted mask and social distancing requirements and once again allow large gatherings, Moore says they decided to keep up the restrictions to be on the safe side.

"We were kind of flopping between both options: should we go indoors? Outdoors? But I think a lot of our members haven’t come back yet due to safety protocols, so I think us doing it outside it our extra effort to get people here," said Moore.

It took the church about three months to get ready for this type of larger scale event.

"A lot of the planning, preparations meetings, to make sure we’re staying within our frame of will this work? Can this work?" said Moore.

While life may not be back to normal just yet, Moore says they are making the most of what they do have, and are grateful to share in this season of hope together, no matter how socially distant.

"With so many people going through so much during this season specifically, I think it is important for people to realize that King still is, he’s not dead, he has risen, and that same Jesus can bring you hope, can bring you joy even to this day," said Moore.

The service starts at 10:00 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Masks are encouraged, but they are not required.

