North Phoenix family displaced after fire destroys home
PHOENIX - One north Phoenix family experienced a scary wake-up call early Thursday morning after a fire partially destroyed their home.
Phoenix and Glendale firefighters responded to a house fire call near Loop 101 and 51st Avenue on Jan. 13.
A fire had reportedly spread from the house's fireplace into the attic, causing "heavy damage" and a partial collapse of the roof line.
No injuries have been reported, but a family of three has been displaced as a result.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A closeup of the destroyed interior of the home. (Phoenix Fire)
