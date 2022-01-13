Expand / Collapse search

North Phoenix family displaced after fire destroys home

North Phoenix
PHOENIX - One north Phoenix family experienced a scary wake-up call early Thursday morning after a fire partially destroyed their home.

Phoenix and Glendale firefighters responded to a house fire call near Loop 101 and 51st Avenue on Jan. 13. 

A fire had reportedly spread from the house's fireplace into the attic, causing "heavy damage" and a partial collapse of the roof line.

No injuries have been reported, but a family of three has been displaced as a result.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A closeup of the destroyed interior of the home.

A closeup of the destroyed interior of the home. (Phoenix Fire)

