Northern California homeowner shoots attempted burglars; 1 dead and 1 injured

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:51 PM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Coconino County
18
Flood Warning
from FRI 11:21 AM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 4:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:11 PM MST until FRI 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:55 AM MST until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:37 AM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:19 PM MST until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Maricopa County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:06 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Deer Valley
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 3:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Mazatzal Mountains
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons

Northern California homeowner shoots attempted burglars; 1 dead and 1 injured

By Peter Aitken
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News
UntitledBerreta 9mm PX4 Storm semi-automatic pistol on bedside nightstand article

FILE PHOTO. A Berreta 9mm PX4 Storm semi-automatic pistol on bedside nightstand.

GUINDA, Calif. - An attempted burglary in Northern California turned sour for a pair of intruders when the homeowner shot them, killing one and injuring the other.

The homeowner fought back when two people broke into his home in Guinda shortly after 9 p.m., killing a male suspect while a female suspect survived. The surviving suspect was taken to a local hospital with a serious injury.

"He did not go out to confront these people," Lt. Gary Hallenbeck with the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said. "He stayed in the house, and eventually, these people came into the residence."

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News that the initial investigation "did not find any reason that the homeowner would have been prevented from possession of a firearm." 

"The firearm that was believed to have been used was legal to possess under California law," Hallenbeck said.

The homeowner claimed he had come home earlier that day and found tools and a firearm missing, which put him on edge. Investigators have not yet determined whether the same suspects committed the initial burglary. 

The homeowner cooperated with deputies when they arrived on the scene. 

Hallenbeck said it was rare for a homeowner to actually shoot intruders.

The identities of the suspects have not been released.

Deputies said the homeowner was not injured during the encounter. 