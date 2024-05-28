Officer-involved shooting in Phoenix; reported alien sighting in Las Vegas l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - A shooting in Phoenix left an officer hurt and a suspect dead, video shows a reported alien sighting in a Las Vegas backyard, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 28.
1. Deadly officer-involved shooting
Featured
A shooting early Tuesday morning near 10th Street and Southern Avenue left an officer hurt and a suspect dead.
2. Aliens spotted in Las Vegas?
Featured
A crime scene reconstruction expert broke down a video of a reported alien sighting and pointed out two "visual anomalies" that he believes are aliens.
3. ‘Doomsday cult’ kidnapping sentencing
Featured
Three people accused of kidnapping a Gilbert teen to live in the wilderness as part of an alleged doomsday plot have been sentenced to probation.
4. Actor calls Trump a ‘buffoon’ and ‘clown’
Featured
Robert De Niro had sharp criticism for Trump outside the courthouse, and spoke of knowing him in New York society over the decades before he got into politics.
5. National Hamburger Day deals and freebies
Featured
National Hamburger Day is on May 28 – an annual day to celebrate an iconic food and enjoy some delicious deals.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/28/24
Another warm day in the Valley with a high in the low 100s