Officer-involved shooting in Phoenix; reported alien sighting in Las Vegas l Morning News Brief

Updated  May 28, 2024 11:08am MST
PHOENIX - A shooting in Phoenix left an officer hurt and a suspect dead, video shows a reported alien sighting in a Las Vegas backyard, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 28.

1. Deadly officer-involved shooting

Phoenix officer seriously hurt in shooting, suspect dead
Phoenix officer seriously hurt in shooting, suspect dead

A shooting early Tuesday morning near 10th Street and Southern Avenue left an officer hurt and a suspect dead.

2. Aliens spotted in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas alien video shows at least 2 'beings' using 'cloaking' device, analyst claims
Las Vegas alien video shows at least 2 'beings' using 'cloaking' device, analyst claims

A crime scene reconstruction expert broke down a video of a reported alien sighting and pointed out two "visual anomalies" that he believes are aliens.

3. ‘Doomsday cult’ kidnapping sentencing

Trio sentenced to probation for 'doomsday cult' kidnapping of Gilbert teen
Trio sentenced to probation for 'doomsday cult' kidnapping of Gilbert teen

Three people accused of kidnapping a Gilbert teen to live in the wilderness as part of an alleged doomsday plot have been sentenced to probation.

4. Actor calls Trump a ‘buffoon’ and ‘clown’

Video: Robert De Niro press conference at Trump trial
Video: Robert De Niro press conference at Trump trial

Robert De Niro had sharp criticism for Trump outside the courthouse, and spoke of knowing him in New York society over the decades before he got into politics.

5. National Hamburger Day deals and freebies

National Hamburger Day 2024 brings freebies and deals
National Hamburger Day 2024 brings freebies and deals

National Hamburger Day is on May 28 – an annual day to celebrate an iconic food and enjoy some delicious deals.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/28/24

Another warm day in the Valley with a high in the low 100s