Officer-involved shooting in Phoenix; reported alien sighting in Las Vegas l Morning News Brief

article

A shooting in Phoenix left an officer hurt and a suspect dead, video shows a reported alien sighting in a Las Vegas backyard, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 28.

1. Deadly officer-involved shooting

Featured article

2. Aliens spotted in Las Vegas?

Featured article

3. ‘Doomsday cult’ kidnapping sentencing

Featured article

4. Actor calls Trump a ‘buffoon’ and ‘clown’

Featured article

5. National Hamburger Day deals and freebies

Featured article

Today's weather