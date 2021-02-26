Officials: Misinterpreted statement led to security incident at Luke Air Force Base

Officials with Luke Air Force Base now say a "real-world security incident" at the base turned out to be a false alarm.

According to a statement released by officials, personnel at the base were conducting a routine active-shooter exercise on Feb. 26 when the 56th Security Forces Squadron received real-world reports of someone claiming to have a gun at the 56th Medical Group Facility.

The 56th Medical Group, according to officials, was evacuated by first responders in order for a sweep to take place. The group was cleared without incident, and operations across the base later resumed.

"Following an initial investigation, it was determined that an individual inside the facility made a statement that was misinterpreted by several others as a claim to have a weapon," read a portion of the statement.

