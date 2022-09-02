Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 4:00 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

‘Oh my gosh!’: Curious golden retriever in Alabama spooks manatees — and herself

By Angeli Gabriel
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX Weather

Herd of manatees shock golden retriever swimming in Alabama waters

When a golden retriever paddled a little too close to a herd of manatees in the waters off Alabama's Gulf Coast, the startled sea cows erupted into a splashing frenzy around the pup — prompting the dog to immediately make a beeline back for the beach.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. - "Oh my gosh!" shouted Sage Taylor, as she saw the water surrounding her golden retriever Flip erupt into a splashing frenzy Monday.

A few minutes prior, Taylor and Flip had noticed a herd of about 8-10 manatees swimming in the waters off of Orange Beach, Alabama. However, observing the marine mammals from afar wasn’t enough for Flip.

"She wanted to get a little more action, so she went in the water and scared all of them," Taylor told FOX 10 in Mobile, Alabama.

In a video recorded by Taylor, Flip can be seen gently paddling toward the herd, which were swimming just beneath the water’s surface. As Flip drew nearer the aggregation of marine mammals, the calm blue waters around the golden retriever erupted into a splashing frenzy of startled manatees. Flip immediately turned around and made a beeline back toward the beach.

WATCH A MANATEE PLAYFULLY CHASE AN ALLIGATOR

She was "very shaken up," Taylor told FOX 10.

The experience didn't seem to lessen Flip's love of the water, however. Taylor said the golden retriever was back in the ocean the very next day.

Read updates at FOXWeather.com.