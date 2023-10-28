Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
High Wind Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 4:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Freeze Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Freeze Watch
from TUE 3:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Watch
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
Oklahoma teen hunter bags rare 'Cactus buck' during youth season

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 3:09PM
Major Edmonds and his "Cactus buck." (Credit: Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation )

ALTUS, Okla. - Congrats are in order for an Oklahoma teen hunter after bagging a rare "Cactus buck."

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said 17-year-old Major Edmonds recently went hunting with his family during the youth season. 

"Cactus buck" is a nickname for deer with abnormal antler growth patterns that cause them to retain velvet. As the velvet grows, and it remains unshed, it can form a glob-like pattern like a cactus. 

The conservation said this can be due to alterations in testosterone, injury, or a result of testicular trauma.

"I was hunting the youth season with my 82-year-old great-grandfather Sunday morning when this amazing deer stepped out. I had never seen or heard of anything like it," Edmonds said in a Facebook post

The conservation said femal deer can also produce antlers under the right hormonal conditions. Their antlers can stay in the velvet condition due to hormonal imbalances and will have the same cactus buck look.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 