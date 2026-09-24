'Old West shootout' leaves 1 dead, 2 airlifted to trauma center as Arizona cops hunt for 3 suspects: police

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The Brief One man is dead, and two others were airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital following a shooting outside a residence on Coral Isle Drive in Bullhead City on Thursday night. Witnesses reported seeing gunfire flashes and hearing as many as 15 shots exchanged during what sounded like an "Old West shootout" in the street. Police have closed off the neighborhood and are searching for three suspects who fled the scene immediately after the shooting.



One person is dead, and two others were airlifted to a trauma center after a violent gunfight — described by witnesses as an "Old West shootout" — broke out in a Mohave County neighborhood Thursday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 1800 block of Coral Isle Drive around 7 p.m., where they discovered three men with gunshot wounds outside a residence. Investigators are searching for three suspects who fled the scene, leaving one man dead and two others fighting for their lives.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Homicide detectives gather outside a residence on Coral Isle Drive as the investigation into a deadly street shooting remains active. (Code3News)

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, 911 calls reporting gunfire came in at 6:56 p.m. on Sept. 24. First responders pronounced one victim dead at the scene, where a Code3News drone captured footage of the body in a driveway. Two surviving victims were taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center before one of them was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital, where they remain in "critical condition," police said.

What they're saying:

Neighbors described a harrowing scene that unfolded in the middle of the residential street. A local witness reported seeing muzzle flashes from his window and estimated that up to 15 shots were exchanged, describing the chaotic battle as sounding like an "Old West shootout." Police have not yet confirmed the exact number of rounds fired.

"The area remains an active crime scene and the investigation is ongoing," Bullhead City PD's public information officer, Emily Fromelt, told FOX 10.

Map of where the shooting occurred:

This is a developing story.