Olive Garden launches matching family pajamas

article

Have you ever wished you could combine your love for Olive Garden with your pajamas?

Well, do we have some great news for you.

Olive Garden has launched an adults and kids matching pajama line decorated with their signature never-ending salads and breadsticks. The design also features Olive Garden’s spaghetti and meatballs dish and even the after-dinner Andes mints.

Children modeling the Olive Garden Family Pajamas in front of a fireplace decorated for the holidays. (Olive Garden)

"Olive Garden is all about gathering with family to create memories, and there’s no better time to do that than during the holiday season," said Jaime Bunker, senior vice president of marketing for Olive Garden. "We hope these limited-edition pajamas bring joy to our guests this year, and that Olive Garden can play a role in making their holiday traditions even more memorable."

The pajamas consist of a 91% polyester and 9% spandex blend and consumers are advised to wash them in cold water and tumble dry them as usual.

They also have a hood to keep you and your family extra cozy for the holidays.

Family baking cookies wearing Olive Garden Family Pajamas. (Olive Garden)

The Olive Garden Family Pajamas are only available while supplies last and can take anywhere between 10 to 12 days to be delivered after purchase, according to the restaurant’s website.

The adult pajamas go for $35.000 and the youth sizes go for $25.00.

Get your matching family PJs just in time for the holidays by clicking here.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

