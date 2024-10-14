Once-in-a-lifetime comet spotted over Arizona; deadly double shooting in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

article

A rare comet made an appearance in Arizona; a double shooting in south Phoenix left one person dead; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 14.

1. Rare comet streaks across Arizona

Jolene Westerling took this photo over the White Tanks.

An exceedingly rare comet made an appearance in Arizona.

2. Man killed in south Phoenix shooting

A shooting near 7th and Southern Avenues left a man dead and a woman hurt.

3. JD Vance's ‘I hate police’ comment

JD Vance in Phoenix on Sept. 5

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is blaming a prior experience involving a car break-in for his "I hate police" comment.

4. Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day

03 October 2024, USA, Washington: The US flag flies over the Federal Reserve. (Photo by Valerie Plesch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The U.S. federal government recognizes several holidays each year, including Columbus Day on the second Monday in October.

5. Cash app murder trial

Bob Lee

The murder trial of a tech consultant in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee begins Monday, a year and a half after the widely admired entrepreneur was found staggering on a deserted downtown San Francisco street seeking help.

Today's weather

Monday will be a warm start to the week in the Valley with possible record-breaking temps.