Arizona weather forecast: Possible record-breaking temps on Monday in Phoenix

The high on Oct. 14 in Phoenix will be about 101°F. A big cool down is coming to the Valley this week – we may see the 70s by Saturday.



Monday will be a warm start to the week in the Valley with possible record-breaking temps.

The high in Phoenix on Oct. 14 will be about 101°F, which would break the previous record of 100°F.

The good news – a big cool down is coming to the Valley later this week.

"After near record high temps in Phoenix today, a cooling trend will follow the rest of the week. By the end of the week into the weekend, as a storm system approaches the area, even cooler temps expected with readings struggling to reach 80 degrees by Saturday!" the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

The Source The National Weather Service and FOX 10 weather forecasts.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103 degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather