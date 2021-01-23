‘One of the greats’: Celebrities, leaders and others pay tribute to Larry King

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
10
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 7:15 PM MST, Deer Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

‘One of the greats’: Celebrities, leaders and others pay tribute to Larry King

Published 
Entertainment
FOX 10 Phoenix

Legendary broadcaster Larry King dies at 87

Larry King, the American TV and radio icon, has passed away at 87.

Celebrities and interview subjects are mourning the death of Larry King, who died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at age 87.

His wide range of broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary Joes helped define American conversation for a half-century. Many took to social media to remember the broadcasting giant. 

RELATED: Larry King, American TV icon, passes away at 87 

Former president Bill Clinton said farewell to Larry King on Twitter, saying King "gave a direct line to the American people and worked hard to get the truth for them, with questions that were direct but fair."

"It was always a treat to sit at your table. And hear your stories. Thank you Larry King," Oprah Winfrey tweeted.

Neil deGrasse Tyson shared a video of a conversation he had with Larry King on mortality. In it, King gave a resounding "yes" when asked if he’d want to live forever if he could.  

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer said King was an amazing interviewer and a mentor to so many at the news outlet. 

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel called King "one of the greats."

Donny Osmond shared a little-known-fact that King was his neighbor in Utah. "Yes, he lived just a few doors down from me. We all will miss Larry the celebrity, but I’m going to miss my neighbor," he wrote. 

Bette Midler said King was "a great interviewer and a great listener - and they are not the same thing."

Reese Witherspoon said she was lucky to "see his unique interview style first hand."

"R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him," wrote rapper 50 Cent.

Ben Stiller shared his fondness for King and said he remembered being "so excited" when King interviewed his parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. 

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld wrote that he's always loved King. 

Former NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson wrote, "Larry was one of the best interviewers on TV. Always well prepared, asked intelligent questions, & always made the interviews fun, serious, & entertaining!"

"Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted. "New York sends condolences to his family and many friends."

Ryan Seacrest called King a true "American treasure." 

"I mourn the passing of Larry King whom I have known for nearly 40 years. He was a great interviewer - sensitivity, humorous and witty. And he actually let you talk! An all around mensch. Millions around the world shall miss him, including myself," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.


This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed. 