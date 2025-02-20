'Operation Double Down': Guns, drugs cash seized during international operation

The Brief "Operation Double Down" netted over 20 arrests and the seizure of drugs, money, guns and vehicles. The Phoenix Police Department will hold a news conference on Feb. 20 to discuss the operation. The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.



Police say an international operation netted over 20 arrests and the seizure of large quantities of drugs, money, guns and vehicles that were bought into Phoenix from Mexico.

What we know:

According to the Phoenix Police Department, "Operation Double Down" targeted suspects who were allegedly seen transporting carloads of drugs from Mexico into Phoenix between April and November 2024.

"Detectives quickly identified the suspects involved and recognized they were part of a complex, organized group transporting bulk fentanyl pills and powder, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine, as well as conducting money laundering activities," police said.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office secured arrest warrants for 25 suspects.

What we don't know:

The suspects have not been identified.

By the numbers:

The following were seized during the investigation:

1,700,000 suspected fentanyl pills

Over 26 kilograms of fentanyl powder

Over 24 kilograms of cocaine

370 pounds of methamphetamine

13 pounds of heroin

Nearly $210,000 in cash

28 guns

14 vehicles

Image 1 of 4 ▼ ​​Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs, dozens of firearms and over $200,000 were seized after a multi-agency, complex drug and money laundering investigation, the Phoenix Police Department said.

What they're saying:

"The outcome of this operation is impressive and a testament to the partnerships between local and federal police agencies and prosecutors in this community," Phoenix Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sullivan said. "We are stronger when we work together and our community is safer as a result."

Phoenix Police, along with the Arizona Attorney General's Office, DEA and Arizona HIDTA, will hold a news conference on Feb. 20 to discuss the results of "Operation Double Down."

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. You can watch it live in the video player above.