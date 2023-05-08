Operation Ice Man: 9 accused of helping ship meth, cocaine from Arizona, California to Florida

Nine people are facing federal drug trafficking charges after conspiring to transport methamphetamine and cocaine from Arizona and California some 2,000 miles to Florida, the Department of Justice, Volusia County Sheriff, and Flagler County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

The DOJ said in a news release that the alleged drug trafficking ring brokered deals with counterparts in Mexico to bring drugs to the U.S., and then used commercial trucks to transport those drugs from Los Angeles and Phoenix to Central Florida.

The nine defendants range in age between 20 and 55, according to the news release. Depending on the charge, if convicted, penalties include minimum of five years in prison up to life.

Photo credit: Volusia County Sheriff

The following people were indicted on the following charge(s):

Luis Miguel Hernandez, 36, of Phoenix, Arizona; drug trafficking conspiracy

Saul Sandoval, 39, of Phoenix, Arizona; drug trafficking conspiracy

Tyrone James Jones, 55, of Palm Coast, Florida; drug trafficking conspiracy & possession with intent to distribute

Zara Adriana Mascarella, 20, of Palm Coast, Florida; drug trafficking conspiracy

Jimmie Lee Bizzell, 53, of Green Cove Springs, Florida; drug trafficking conspiracy

Alfred Lamar Shavers, 48, of Bunnell, Florida; drug trafficking conspiracy & possession with intent to distribute

Camarie Dontre Shavers, 23, of Bunnell, Florida; drug trafficking conspiracy

Alfred Lamar Shavers, Jr., 26, of Bunnell, Florida; drug trafficking conspiracy

Ninth defendant unnamed pending arrest, per DOJ

The DOJ said in October 2022, search warrants were conducted at six locations in Palm Coast, Bunnell, and Daytona Beach, Florida, and that 98 pounds of meth and five pounds of cocaine were seized, along with nine guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Sandoval and Hernandez are suspected of brokering deals with people in Mexico and then arranging the selling of drugs from L.A. and Phoenix to Florida, according to the release.

Sandoval was arrested on April 25 in Phoenix, where drugs, guns, suppressors, and more than $5,000 in cash were found in his home, the DOJ said. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals and is awaiting extradition to Florida. Hernandez was arrested in L.A. and is also pending extradition to Florida.