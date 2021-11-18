Oppositions remain to plan that will allow for more digital billboards in Maricopa County

Some stretches of Maricopa County could get a little brighter, as the county's Board of Supervisors approves a proposal that would convert some static billboards to digital LED signs.

The proposal, which was approved in a unanimous vote by the board, would apply to unincorporated county lands, as cities have their own rules, which is where drivers may have already seen them.

However, not everyone agrees with the proposal.

Dark sky advocate speaks out against digital billboard proposal

Normally, people can usually find Luke Edens working in an emergency room, but he moonlights as an astrophotographer and dark sky advocate, and the vice president of the Phoenix Chapter of the International Dark Sky Community would like to keep the night sky only lit by the stars, and not digital billboards.

"When you put a light dome in one spot, it runs not just locally but the surrounding area. It captures that light," said Edens.

Edens spoke out against a proposal in front of the Board of Supervisors on Nov. 17. Edens said one particular photo illustrates his concerns.

The photo shows a light under the night sky, which is actually Phoenix. Stargazers say they would not mind if it was a little dimmer.

"Those digital billboards from the sky, I can see them from at least 50-plus miles away. You know where they're at," said Edens.

Board member responds

People on the Board of Supervisors touted technology and restrictions as deterrents for light pollution

"It also requires any digital sign to be turned off at 11:00 p.m. every night. That is very important, and I don't think it got mentioned," said Maricopa County District 4 Supervisor Clint Hickman.

In addition, the billboards have to face the highways and not homes, and will not be allowed in scenic corridors.

