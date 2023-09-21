Parts of ASU West still without power, university officials say

Power is slowly coming back on at Arizona State University's West Campus.

ASU's West Campus is located in Glendale, and about 5,000 students are enrolled at the campus. According to a university spokesperson, an APS substation outage caused several campus buildings to lose power, starting on Sept. 19.

While the power outage did not affect the residence halls on campus, it did affect other buildings. In a kitchen on campus, a generator droned on, keeping the kitchen area with food up and running. Meanwhile, other areas on campus, like the welcome center, bookstore, offices, and classrooms, were still dark on Thursday.

"They’ve just had us do classes on Zoom, so it hasn't been too hard to adapt," said Colin Simonson. "I think the only really downside is that the gym is closed right now."

Where ASU West is located