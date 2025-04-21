Passenger dies following crash on Loop 202
PHOENIX - One person died following a crash early Monday morning along the Loop 202 freeway in Phoenix.
What we know:
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on April 21 along the eastbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway at the 32nd Street off-ramp.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says an SUV traveled into the gore area and hit a guardrail.
A woman died following a crash on April 21 along the Loop 202 Red Mountain in Phoenix. (ADOT)
The SUV's passenger was taken to a hospital where she later died. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Investigators believe impairment played a role in the crash.
The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 have been reopened at the Mini Stack.
What we don't know:
The woman who died was not identified.