Expand / Collapse search

Passenger dies following crash on Loop 202

By
Updated  April 21, 2025 7:10am MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deadly crash closes portion of Loop 202 in Phoenix

The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain were shut down near 32nd Street on April 21 after a woman died following a single-car crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety believes impairment played a role in the crash.

The Brief

    • A woman died at the hospital following a crash on April 21 along the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain.
    • Investigators believe impairment played a role in the crash.
    • The eastbound lanes have been reopened at the Mini Stack.

PHOENIX - One person died following a crash early Monday morning along the Loop 202 freeway in Phoenix.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on April 21 along the eastbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway at the 32nd Street off-ramp.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says an SUV traveled into the gore area and hit a guardrail.

A woman died following a crash on April 21 along the Loop 202 Red Mountain in Phoenix. (ADOT)

The SUV's passenger was taken to a hospital where she later died. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe impairment played a role in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 have been reopened at the Mini Stack.

What we don't know:

The woman who died was not identified.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Arizona Department of Public Safety

TrafficPhoenixNews