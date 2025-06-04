Paul Bissonnette attack: 4 suspects offered plea deals

The Brief Four out of the six suspects accused of beating up former NHL player Paul Bissonnette back in November 2024 were offered plea deals. The other two suspects are accused of misdemeanors. Bissonnette played for the Coyotes from 2009 to 2014.



A plea deal is on the table for four out of the six suspects accused of attacking former Coyotes' player Paul Bissonnette in 2024.

What we know:

The attack happened at a Scottsdale restaurant, and it was all captured on surveillance cameras.

The suspects included in the plea deal are Sean Daley, Danny Bradley, Henry Mesker and John Caroll. They face charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

William J. Carroll and Edward Jennings are accused of misdemeanors.

In new court documents, attorneys for Sean Daley say they're looking for the charges to be dropped to a misdemeanor. They argue Daley only entered the fight when he saw his cousin get knocked out.

The document also noted that Bissonnette was known for fighting during his time in the NHL and made reference to his 340 penalty minutes.

"His 340 penalty minutes bespeak a career-long pattern of seeking physical confrontations," court docs said.

The county offered the four suspects a plea deal which would drop the charges to a lesser felony.

