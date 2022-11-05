Paying it forward, Halloween babies, imposter students: This week's heartwarming, unusual headlines

From a man driving with two missing tires to an imposter student who lived on Sanford's campus for nearly a year, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Oct. 29 - Nov. 4 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. A young trick-or-treater refills house's empty bowl with her own candy: The generosity of a young trick-or-treater in Waconia, Minnesota, didn't go unnoticed thanks to a woman's door camera.

2. Veteran pays it forward, helps another Arizona veteran in need by gifting a car: A Marine Corps veteran who got some much needed help four years ago decided to pay it forward by helping another veteran who is in need.

3. 480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in California: Listed at $849,000, this 0 bed/1 bath home in Oakland Hills, California hit the market in early October.

4. Middle schooler buys new shoes for friend teased by other students: A touching gesture from a middle school student is melting hearts all over the internet. Romello Early bought his friend, Melvin Anderson, a pair of new shoes after Melvin was getting picked on by other students.

Romello Early and Melvin Anderson. (Credit: Bryant Brown, Jr. )

5. Habitat for Humanity volunteers clean up, rehab Sunnyslope neighborhood: Dozens of volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, Wells Fargo, and local churches went through Sunnyslope picking up trash and working with paintbrushes to make the community a nicer place to live.

6. Imposter student reportedly lived on Stanford campus for nearly a year: An alleged squatter posing as a student was found living on Stanford University's campus for nearly a year, according to reports.

7. Dogs rescued from South Korean dog meat farms arrive in US for adoption: Nearly three dozen dogs arrived in the U.S. this week after being rescued from South Korean dog meat farms and will soon be ready for adoption, officials with Human Society said — calling on the government to outlaw the industry.

Dogs from the Ansan, South Korea dog meat farm rescue arrive at the Humane Society of the United States Care and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Hagerstown, Md. (Kevin Wolf/AP Images for HSI) ( )

8. Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina reveal they secretly got married after keeping ‘relationship private’: Beauty pageant queens Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico secretly tied the knot after announcing they have been in a private relationship for the past two years.

(Photo: JadeThaiCatwalk / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

9. NICU babies at Children's National celebrate 1st Halloween: Costumes this year included a Starbucks cup, an astronaut, a ladybug - even a little doctor.

Via Children's National Hospital

10. Florida man claims he was driving car with 2 missing tires because of a 'curse': 'That is paranormal activity': The driver claimed someone put a curse on him and he was faced with only two choices: drive home without tires or set the car on fire.

A Florida man driving a vehicle missing two tires was pulled over by law enforcement and alleged that paranormal activity was responsible. (Marion County Sheriff's Office) Expand



