PD: Driver wanted in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a man in Phoenix on April 1.

Phoenix Police say a 67-year-old man was walking southbound at 5:46 a.m. on 56th Street at Tierra Buena Lane when he was hit by a white pickup truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. He was not in the crosswalk when he was hit and the driver of the truck left the scene following the collision.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

WATCH: FOX 10 live newscasts

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.